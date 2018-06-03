A 15-year-old boy allegedly created fake profiles of around 10 girls on a dating application after they reported his behaviour to teachers. The incident came to light after one of the girls father went to complain at Anand Vihar police station. The boy has confessed to the crime and has been sent to a juvenile home.

A 15-year-old boy allegedly created fake profiles of around 10 girls from his class on a dating application after they reported his behaviour to teachers. On of the girls’ father lodged a complaint at the Anand Vihar police station after which the police managed to apprehend the boy. The boy has reportedly downloaded the pictures of the girls from their social media profiles and used them to create their accounts on the dating application. According to reports in as leading daily, a senior police officer related to the case said, “He downloaded photos of the girls from their social networking profiles, and uploaded them on the dating app”.

The senior police officer further said that the girl had told police in her complaint that she had been receiving obscene calls, messages and videos for the last few weeks, and unknown people contacted her during odd hours from morning till night. It later came to her knowledge that someone had made a fake profile of her on a dating app. Moreover, it was after the investigation that the police came to know that nine other girls, who knew the complainant were facing the same kind of problems.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro’s smart cards can be used in DTC and cluster service buses from July

Apart from the complainant other girls also revealed about the problems they faced because of the incident. The police officer also stated, “One of the girls told police that she had received around 800 calls in a day. Police used technical surveillance to trace the juvenile and apprehend him from his residence”. The boy, who is a juvenile was questioned in front of counsellors, who revealed to the police officials that he had committed the crime as the girls had complained about him to his school teachers. After interrogation was complete, the boy was sent to a juvenile home.

ALSO READ: West Bengal: Second BJP worker found dead in Balarampur, party blames TMC

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App