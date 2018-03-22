Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced the Delhi government's budget for the financial year 2018-19. Deputy CM Sisodia presented Rs 53,000 crore annual budget for 2018-2019. Delhi government has assigned Rs 13,997 crore of the total budgets for education.

A day after Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government presented the Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced the Delhi government’s budget for the financial year 2018-19. Deputy CM Sisodia presented Rs 53,000 crore annual budget for 2018-2019. While presenting the budget, deputy CM said that he is proud to announce the budget for the fourth time in the Legislative Assembly. He said that the government has worked on the foundation levels in various departments that generally go unnoticed. He further added that if he has to explain the party’s long-term economic vision, he would call it ‘Trickle-up economics’.

Slamming Finance Ministry’s claims of India becoming the fastest growing economy in the world, he said that there is no use of it if we spend lesser than BRICS and SAARC countries on health and education. “What is the use of mega summits if kids are malnutrition,” questions Manish Sisodia. Citing the Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18 he said Delhi’s GSDP is continuously increasing and he is glad too that the Delhi government’s economic model is leading Delhi towards development. Here are some of the key highlights from the Delhi budget 2018-19:

Delhi’s annual budget for 2018-19 has increased 1.5 times in the last three years. The 13% of the total budget is being allocated to the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs). “The budget estimates for 2018-19 are pegged at Rs 53000 crore which is 19.45% more than the revised budget estimates of Rs 44,370 crore for the previous financial year,” Sisodia said.

The Delhi government has also launched state’s first ‘green budget’ that has a 26-point action plan to battle the real-time pollution in the state. The budget estimates to reduce 20.98 lakh metric tons CO2 and PM 2.5 by 503 MT in 2018-19.

Around 1000 indoor display panels are assigned to be installed in the government buildings to display pollution levels. 1000 electric buses will be launched in the transport department as a part of the green budget.

In the Delhi budget 2018-19, Rs 2190 crore has been allocated to the power department. The power subsidy scheme that has earlier benefitted 38.61 lakh households will continue. The government is planning to procure 1000 MW solar and green power.

26% of the total budget that is highest sectored allocation goes to education. Delhi government has assigned Rs 13,997 crore of the total budgets for education.

Deputy CM has also announced that around 1.2 lakh CCTVs to be installed in the schools. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 175 crore for the purpose. The allocation was done to let parents monitor the activities of their children activities in real time over the web. The move was taken while keeping in mind the case of Class 9 girl student, who committed suicide recently.

For the repair and maintenance of smaller roads owned by the municipal corporations of the city, the government has assigned Rs 100 crore for the plan.

12.7% of the total budget has been allocated for the health sector and is increased by 0.7% from the previous fiscal. Rs 6729 crore is allocated for the health sector.

To benefit 13 lakh people, the installation of internal sewer lines in 162 colonies to be completed by 2020. The state government has allocated Rs 2,777 crore for the water/sewer work.

530 Mohalla clinics to be set up by October 30, 2018. Staff will be in place by Feb 2019.Completion time of putting up CCTVs in Delhi is June 15, 2019, says Sisodia.

