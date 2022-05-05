Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, announced on Thursday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would grant electricity subsidies only to inhabitants of the national capital who requested them. He stated that citizens would be asked if they wanted to continue receiving the subsidy, and that the process would begin soon.

“The Delhi administration will now ask residents if they wish to receive electricity subsidies. Only those clients who choose it will be eligible for the incentive beginning October 1 “During an online briefing, he stated.

Consumers in Delhi currently receive a “zero” power bill for up to 200 units of electricity and an 800 subsidy for utilising 201 to 400 units of power every month.

Kejriwal made the statement while unveiling the Delhi Startup Policy remotely. The AAP convener stated that the Delhi cabinet has passed the Delhi Startup Policy and that “we are dedicated to make Delhi the startup capital of India.” As part of the policy, Delhi youth would be given financial aid to start a business in the national capital.

The chief minister stated that the government will establish a panel of professional accountants and lawyers from which entrepreneurs can seek assistance.