A protest against the privatisation of education and ensure education for all is trending on the internet and supported hundreds of twitter users. Students will also take out a March4Education from Mandi House to Parliament. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia joined the March4Education to support students. The movement is also supported by student activist Shehla Rashid Shora, NSUI and AISA.

March4Education: A movement to support and ensure education for all is trending on the internet and supported hundreds of twitter users. The march will start from Mandi House and move towards Parliament. The #March4Education demands the affordable higher education for the youth in the country. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also joined the March4education to support students. The movement supports public education in the country, and quality education for all in India. The movement was kicked by student activist Shehla Rashid Shora, who appealed people to join the #March4Education and demand for good quality education without making in difference among the students.

People are raising their voice against privatisation of education and girl education. The movement is trending on the internet and many big names including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav tweeted in support of #March4Education. RJD leader and younger son to Lalu Yadav wrote, “I extend my full support & wishes to all marching today for educational rights and social justice. #March4Education”

I extend my full support & wishes to all marching today for educational rights and social justice. #March4Education — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 28, 2018

Student activist Gurmehar Kaur joined the movement with her tweet saying, “People from non-academia join the march. Education is for all! Say no to privatisation #March4Education.” In another tweet, she added, “Why is the govt. trying to privatise education? Does it want uneducated youth for the next generation?! #March4Education”

You protect public education in this country, you SAVE the future of the country. #March4Education — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) March 28, 2018

Women from DU join #March4Education in large numbers pic.twitter.com/LXsNL2l554 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) March 28, 2018

The movement is supported by the Congress student wing NSUI and communist party student group AISA. Congress student national president Firoz Khan said, “Improving the Education Sector was never on the @BJP4India’s agenda. They fear that education would make the youth aware and awareness would make them raise questions. They know that the pen is mightier than the sword. #March4Education”

The @cpimlliberation 10th Congress which is in session in Mansa, Punjab, expresses solidarity with teachers and students in the #March4Education called by DUTA, FEDCUTA pic.twitter.com/KkhLR2KFky — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) March 28, 2018

Improving the Education Sector was never on the @BJP4India's agenda. They fear that education would make the youth aware and awareness would make them raise questions.

They know that the pen is mightier than the sword.#March4Education — Fairoz Khan (@Fairoz_JK) March 28, 2018

