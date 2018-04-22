The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is planning to replace manual token counters with token vending machines (TVMs) at all metro stations. In order to reduce the workforce at stations and encourage passengers to use smart cards, DMRC is mulling over this initiative. According to a report, DMRC spokesperson, Anuj Dayal said that the use of TVMs will increase transparency and will save time. Presently, the system is being reviewed at every station.

In order to ease commuting woes, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to make all the metro stations counterless by installing automatic token vending machines and replacing the manual system being used. According to a report, a majority of the stations including the newly constructed platforms are included in the plan. Interestingly, DMRC has already made a couple of stations counterless on Phase 1 and 3 of the metro network. It is expected that the organisation will install around 519 TVMs at 118 stations situated all around the capital in the next few months.

While speaking to the Times of India, DMRC’s managing director Mangu Singh said, “As per the TVM policy, all stations where the daily sale of tokens is under 5,000 are provided with TVMs as it increases transparency, takes less time once people get used to it and we can avoid change issues and human error. However, the system is subject to review at every station, keeping in mind passenger convenience and overall usage and ridership pattern.” Basically, this development has come at a time when mobile wallet companies like Paytm, MobiKwik, Freecharge which provide services to recharge metro cards online are booming in the market.

Talking more about the plan, Singh said, for the convenience of the riders DMRC will initially deploy customer care executives to guide commuters on how to use the machines. “If somebody has a problem, he can go to our customer care centres at every station”. Notably, the first TVM was installed in Rajeev Chowk in the year 2011. It is believed by the organisation that commuters in Delhi are still not confident about using the machines, so it is expected that setting-up a new system will take a couple of more months.

