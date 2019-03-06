A massive fire breaks out at 5th floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in the capital region on Wednesday, March 06, 2019. Immediately, 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited, as per ANI tweet. No casualties have been reported yet. Cause of the massive blaze is also not known.

Fire broke out on the 5th floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Fire breaks out on the 5th floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex, fire tenders present at the spot; More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

#Visuals: Fire breaks out on the 5th floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex; 24 fire tenders present at the spot. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/5csHdEfMiU — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

This is not the first incident that has been reported from Delhi. Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Karol Bagh hotel claiming 17 lives.

