Devendra Dass has appealed court saying it was without any substance and upheld his conviction and sentence of life imprisonment by the trial court. Devendra Dass had murdered his wife at midnight on October 31 and November 1, 2012.

Delhi high court sentenced a man with life time imprisonment for brutally stabbing his wife 21 times to death with a peeling knife. The incident happened 6 years ago and now finally the Delhi High Court has given the verdict. The court noted that the assault on the woman's head was so brutal that it resulted in fracture of underlying skull bone. Hearing the case a bench of 2 judges, Justice Sunil Gaur and Justice Prathiba M Singh dismissed the appeal of Devendra Dass and sentenced him life imprisonment.

In reply to Dass' appeal, the 2 justice bench said the man had acted in a cruel manner in brutally assaulting his wife without any provocation. "It is quite evident that Dass had brutally assaulted his wife. So, in our opinion, in the instant case, it cannot be said that the offence committed by Dass is 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder'. It is a case of brutal murder," said the statement.

stabbing her brutally 21 times to death with a peeler knife and hitting with a brick. However, Dass had claimed that he was falsely implicated in this case. The incident was reported by the man's landlord, who called the police and reported the incident.