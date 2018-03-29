A 30-year-old Delhi woman brutally stabbed a Flipkart delivery boy for allegedly delaying the delivery of her phone from the e-commerce site. The victim was stabbed over 20 times by the woman and her brother before being dumped into a nearby drain from where he was traced injured by the police.

In the age of getting everything delivered at home, from daily need essentials to expensive perks, we are becoming more peculiar about the service promises and the timeliness. How often has it happened that an order from an e-commerce website has reached late to you and prompted you to react? A Delhi woman lost her cool due to the delay in the delivery of her order from Flipkart and brutally stabbed the delivery boy 20 times with a knife in frustration. The accused had ordered a phone from Flipkart and was not getting its delivery despite regular complaints.

The woman identified as Kamal Deep (30) stabbed Keshav (28), the delivery boy in the Nihal Vihar area of the national capital, as per reports. She took his brother Jitender Singh’s (32) help in the attack while blaming Keshav for delaying the delivery of her phone. Both Kamal and Keshav have been arrested by the Delhi Police and are being interrogated in the matter. There is also a theft angle to the crime, with the brother-sister duo being accused of robbing Keshav of Rs 40,000.

Both Jitender and Kamal Deep have been charged under IPC sections for an attempt to murder and intentionally hurting while committing robbery. The victim who was hurt badly in the incident was traced by some passersby in the area who found him lying injured near a drain in Chandan Vihar area. He was attacked and left to die in the drain by the accused. After returning to consciousness, Keshav told the police that he worked for Flipkart and had gone to deliver the woman’s phone when he was attacked by a knife by her.

“The injured was identified as Keshav, a resident of Ambica Enclave in Nihal Vihar. He recorded his statement on March 24 and based on his statement, the accused were arrested. CCTV footage also helped us crack the case,” a senior police officer told The Hindu. Keshav also told the police that he had received a number of phone calls on March 21 by the woman regarding the delay in the delivery of her phone worth Rs 11,000 ordered from Flipkart.

He said that upon reaching the house he was abused by the woman who didn’t stop there and went on to bring a knife from her kitchen, she was interfered by her brother but the woman instead started screaming on her brother and asked him to support her in teaching Keshav a lesson. Keshav admitted that he was new to the area and was finding it difficult to trace her house. He was stabbed more than 20 times by the duo who also tried to strangle him to death and looted Rs 40,000 cash from her before dumping him in the drain.

