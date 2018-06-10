A man at Karawal Nagar allegedly killed himself after throwing acid on his wife and kids on Saturday. It has been suspected that the man had drunk acid to kill himself. The wife and children are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, while police are investigating the incident.

In a dreadful incident, a man threw acid over his wife and their two children after getting annoyed with his wife’s behavior and then allegedly committed suicide on Saturday, June 9, 2018. According to reports, the shocking incident happened at Karawal Nagar which is situated in the Northeastern part of Delhi.

The wife and his children have been admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and are currently being treated. The body of the man has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter. Initial reports suspect that the man killed himself by drinking the remaining acid after throwing it on his wife and children.

Man in Delhi's Karawal Nagar allegedly committed suicide, he also threw acid on his family before ending his life. His wife and two children have been admitted to hospital — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2018

While in a different case, a man attacked his wife and another woman while they were sleeping. Police said that he suspected his wife of having an affair. The women were identified as Nisha (24) and Laxmi (50), who received burn injuries. Nisha was staying with her parents due to her troubled marriage with her husband Ritesh. Police said that Ritesh had earlier been arrested for theft and snatching cases.

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau, in the year 2016, 283 acid attack incidents have been recorded and 307 victims have been registered under Section 326A (acid attack) and Section 326B (attempt to carry out an acid attack) in the IPC in India.

Moreover, the passage of the Criminal Law Amendment Act in 2013 has added the Sections 326A and 326B of the Indian Penal Code, which bestows stringent punishment to the attackers. Before the amendment of the sections, perpetrators were merely charged with causing hurt, which rewarded only three-year jail term to culprits.

