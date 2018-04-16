Adnan Khurram, a 19-year-old medical student in Delhi was held for allegedly posing as a doctor In order to ensure his sister gets treatment on time. During questioning, Khurram said he decided to pose as a doctor as his sister had to wait for a long time to get an appointment with the doctor. The accused also participated in events meant for a doctors-from strike to the marathon, said the AIIMS resident doctors' association.

In order to ensure his sister, suffering from blood cancer gets treatment on time 19 year of Adnan Khurram allegedly posed as a doctor and tried to enter the hospital on Saturday, April 14. Khurram who belongs from Sitamarhi district of Bihar has been a book under sections of 491 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at south Delhi based Hauz Khas police station and was later sent to Tihar. He has studied till Class 12 and no criminal record.

According to the police, his sister is being treated at the AIIMS hospital. While answering the police questions, Khurram said he decided to pose as a doctor as his sister had to wait for a long time to get an appointment with the doctor. He approached a doctor who stayed nearby his hostel and became friends, the accused managed to get a hold of a notebook with a cover of the hospital. He wrote his name inside and further used it to get past security.

On Saturday, when Khurram participated in a marathon which was organised by doctors, some of the doctors were dubious about the accused identity, when he could not give a satisfactory response, the doctors approached police and informed them. AIIMS officials claimed that Khurram’s impersonation was discovered after a complaint by doctors to authorities. It was also found that Khurram had posted many photographs wearing a doctor’s coat and stethoscope on social media platforms.

