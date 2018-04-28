A man in Delhi has been booked by the police for blackmailing women by uploading their extorted social media pictures on the escort services websites. The 34-year-old man, who operates a meat shop in Gurugram has six Facebook accounts and several Instagram accounts through which he downloaded the pictures of women.

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly blackmailing women and extorting money from them. According to reports, the man had been identified as Akash Chaudhary, who is 34-year-old. Reports say that the man used to download pictures of girls from the social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook with his fake accounts and extort money by blackmailing them.

Moreover, DCP South East Zone, Chinmay Biswal said, “34-year-old Akash Choudhary who is a B Com graduate and operates a meat shop in Gurugram has been arrested on charges of downloading pictures of girls from Instagram and Facebook profiles and misusing them through fake IDs to extort money.” Moreover, it has been found that the accused had six different accounts on Facebook while numerous accounts on Instagram.

Chaudhary used these accounts to download the pictures of women without proper security settings on their accounts, as per reports in a leading daily. Chaudhary used those pictures to make fake ids of the women to that of their original accounts and uploaded the pictures. Later he threatened the women and extorted money from them uploading their pictures on escort services websites.

