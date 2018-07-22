A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangulated his own brother by shoelace when the former asked him to quit smoking and drinking. The grim incident happened on Wednesday morning when his elder brother again came to the house in the inebriated state.

Smoking can cause innumerable e disease, which initially starts with coughs, colds, wheezing and asthma and, later on, escalates into pneumonia, emphysema and lung cancer

The next time you advise somebody not to smoke, think twice! A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his own elder brother when the former asked him to quit smoking and drinking. The incident took place at their residence in Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Wednesday, July 18. According to a report published by India.com, Satyadev Kumar advised had his elder brother to quit smoking since their family members were suffering from chest congestion. The grim incident happened on Wednesday morning when his elder brother again came to the house in the inebriated state.

After a heated arguement between the 2 brothers, the accused Sishupal strangulated his brother with a shoelace. Soon after committing the crime, Sishupal tried to wake up his brother since he realised he committed the crime in a tipsy state, following which he took his brother to a private hospital and informed his father that he died of natural cause.

However, later on, Sishupal confessed that he killed his brother out of anger. Reacting to the mishap, Sishupal’s wife said that her spouse had never turned violent. The police have taken the accused into custody and a murder case has been registered at the Anand Parbat police station.

Smoking can cause innumerable e disease, which initially starts with coughs, colds, wheezing and asthma and, later on, escalates into pneumonia, emphysema and lung cancer.

According to a study, it causes 84% of deaths from lung cancer and 83% of deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

ALSO READ: Sambhal gang-rape and murder case: Police arrest 2 of 5 accused in the case

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More