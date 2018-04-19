The investigating police officer said that the body of the victim, identified as Raju aka Mamraj, was recovered with at least 22 wounds. Taking cognizance of the complaint filed, the police arrested all three accused. The police said that they received a complaint on April 17 about a man lying in a pool of blood near Peer Baba Majar, Delhi. On questioning, he confessed killing the victim with two of his associates.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested three men for stabbing a 40-year-old man to death. Reports suggest that one of the accused had suspected the victim of having a relationship with his mother following which he along with two of his friends took the decision of killing him. The investigating police officer said that the body of the victim, identified as Raju aka Mamraj, was recovered with at least 22 wounds which were made by a dagger. Taking cognizance of the complaint filed, the police arrested all three accused who were later identified as Aman, 20, Ashish, 21 and Sahil, 19. The following incident took place at Delhi’s Dwarka.

Further disclosing the incident, the police said that they received a complaint on April 17 about a man lying in a pool of blood near Peer Baba Majar. The victim was then rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Hari Nagar. The doctors looking after the patient said that the victim had succumbed to injuries before he arrived at the hospital. Reacting to reports, the victim’s family suspected the role of Aman in his murder as he suspected that Raju was having an affair with his wife.

As per reports, Raju had gone to Aman’s house on April 16 where they had a quarrel. During primary investigations, the police had put Aman’s phone on surveillance and found that he had been changing his location constantly. Following the surveillance, the police raided the possible hideouts but failed to locate him. Later, they had nabbed Aman while he was returning home. During interrogation, he confessed killing the victim with two of his associates. Aman said that Raju’s “over friendly” behaviour had irked him, police added. The police said that the three accused stabbed Raju 22 times with dagger and left him on the road.

