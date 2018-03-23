A Delhi man accidentally shot himself dead with a pistol inside a club in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Delhi Police has confirmed it to be a case of accidental firing after going through the CCTV footage. As per reports, the incident is the third instance in which a person was accidentally shot dead in Delhi.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30pm when over a dozen guests were present at the pub

A 32-year-old man “accidentally” shot himself dead while “fiddling” with a pistol inside a club in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Nasir Khan, who was a co-owner of a private pub in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh. The Delhi Police confirmed it to be a case of accidental firing after going through CCTV footage. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the family of the victim has alleged foul play. The police said the CCTV footage of the pub suggests that Khan was carelessly playing with a pistol. He then pointed it towards his temple and shot himself.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30pm when over a dozen guests were present at the pub. Aslam Khan, DCP (Northwest), said the deceased was with some friends who were partying at the same pub. However, he denied the reports that Khan was playing Russian roulette with the gun. “Khan was fiddling with the pistol when he happened to fire the shot. CCTV footage has confirmed it was his doing. We probed if Khan and his friends were playing Russian roulette and have ruled it out,” said the DCP.

The officer said Khan’s friend fled the spot after the incident. The police is trying to arrest them so that they can identify the owner of the pistol. The deceased used to stay with his uncle in Delhi, who has claimed that Khan was involved in a monetary dispute with his friends over the last few weeks.

As per reports, the incident is the third instance in which a person was accidentally shot dead in Delhi. In the previous two incidents, two people were killed when allegedly posing with guns.

