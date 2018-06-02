The Green Line's Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor is set to be opened soon as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety has given green signal. The Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor will be connected with seven elevated stations from the capital city to Haryana.

The long wait for the commuters is going to be over soon as the Green Line’s Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor is set to be opened to the public for transportation. According to latest reports, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety has given a green signal on starting of passenger operations on the Mundka-Bahadurgarh rout, as told to media by the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said on Friday, June1, 2018. However, the DMRC has released a statement which read, “The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after compliance of the same by DMRC.”

Moreover, in total, there will be seven elevated stations between the Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor and out of the seven stations four is in Delhi while three is in the state of Haryana. The stations are Mundka industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan, Tikri Border (Delhi) and Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand, and City Park (Haryana). Earlier, there were two lines that connected the capital city to Haryana. One is the violet line which goes to Faridabaad and the other is Blue line that extends till Gurugram and with the opening of this new corridor, it will become three as it is the third metro route on entire network.

ALSO READ: Gujarat ATS nabs 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Ahmed Mohammed Lambu

After the opening of this corridor, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section will be in total 26.33 km long. Recently, the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro was opened to the commuters. Its final corridor connecting Janakpuri West to Kalkaji Mandir was inaugurated on Monday, May 28, 2018. The corridor directly links west Delhi to Noida and is 25.6-kilometre-long. The corridor has been named as ‘knowledge corridor’ as it links to four big universities and colleges including the Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU), Amity University-Noida, the Indian Institue of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) and the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.



ALSO READ: PM Modi in Singapore says India stands for a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific region

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App