Delhi Metro services are likely to hit a shutdown from June 30 with its 9,000 non-executive employees threatening to go on strike demanding pay hike, payment of arrears, right to form a union and fixed guidelines for sacking employees. The metro services may totally be closed as the non-executive staff include train operators, technicians, operations staff, maintenance staff and station controllers. The non-executive staff has been protesting since June 19 but no agreement has been reached so far prompting them to call the strike.

Last year as well, Metro services had faced a similar threat when the non-executive staff had called a strike on similar demands. However, the crisis was averted at the last moment after the DMRC management and staff council talked it out with the staff following a series of meetings.

The non-executive staff has alleged that DMRC management has not kept its promises and they are left with no option but to go on a strike.

