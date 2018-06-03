Delhi Metro smart cards will soon be used to travel on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster scheme buses in Delhi. This is a pilot project of the government in which 250 buses under DTC and 50 under cluster bus service have enabled the facility where Delhi Metro smart cards can be used. By mid-July commuters will be able to use this facility

A common mobility card provides an integrated ticketing system for different modes of public transport. for which the Transport Department has been in process to enable use of Delhi Metro smart cards to travel on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster scheme buses, which will most probably become available from mid-July this year. As per reports in a leading daily, Delhi in January this year became at par with cities like London, Hong Kong and Singapore with the launch of its own common mobility card, that can be utilised for both in the Delhi metro and in DTC public transport bus services.

Moreover, it has been learned that at present, there are only 250 buses of which 200 under DTC and 50 under cluster bus service, that have the facility to accept Delhi Metro’s smart cards. However, an entire fleet of 1,648 buses in the cluster scheme has been equipped to accept the Delhi Metro’s smart cards, and DTC is on the verge of making all the buses equipped with this facility. A DTC government official stated, “We are in the process of procuring Secure Access Module (SAM) chips, which Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) in the buses will be equipped with. SAM chips will allow ETMs to access the smart cards and issue a ticket”, as per reports in a leading daily.

DTC had earlier conducted trials last year to check how the cards would work in its buses. Electronic ticketing machines (ETM) have been installed in DTC buses to read the mobility card and provide an e-receipt. Meanwhile, Delhi has 13 lakh active Metro smart card users and the ridership of DTC buses has reduced to 30 lakh from over 45 lakh in a span of three years. Thus, with the launch of this government scheme, it is quite inevitable that the number of travellers in DTC buses in the capital city will increase.

