The Delhi High Court has ordered a stay on the strike of Delhi Metro employees, providing a big relief to Delhiites. Around 9,000 strong workforce of Delhi Metro had threatened to go on strike from June 30 demanding salary hike and right to form a union. The Delhi metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the strike, stating that Delhi Metro works as a lifeline of the public transportation system in the national capital.

