Delhi-based woman molested by a man: In yet another case of sexual harassment, a Delhi-based girl was molested by a man who was masturbating while sitting in a public bus, media reports said. None of the passengers came to help the survivor during the gruesome incident. The incident took place when the woman was on a bus which was on route from Kapasheda to Vasant Kunj in South Delhi. The accused was taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

Enraged over the incident, the woman started beating the man after he took out his private part while she was sitting on the ladies seat. Media reports pointed out that none of the co-passengers came to forward to provide her aid when the incident took place. She herself gathered valour and dragged the man from the bus and handed him to the state police.

In October this year, a 16-year-old French girl, who had come to the national capital for a student exchange programme, was sexually assaulted by the father of an Indian student, who was reportedly hosting the programme.

The incident came to light when the girl shared her ordeal with other students at the exchange programme. The accused was held under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 354 (molestation) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO).

