The Delhi police have taken into custody a UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirant, named Asif Saifi on Wednesday, March 15, for allegedly kidnapping a 5-year old boy and demanded a ransom from Bhajanpura. The aspirant, who has a B-tech and M-tech degree, is preparing for UPSC exams, claimed that he was inspired by the films, Singham and Tezz. As per his plan, he intended to hide the boy till he received the ransom, however after one call from a borrowed phone ruined his place.

The boy went missing on March 12, his father, Dilshad Ahmad received a phone call from the accused demanding Rs 20 lakh from the father for the boy’s release. According to the DCP, AK Singla, a team was formed headed by Additional DCP Rajendra Meena. When the Special Investigation Team official called on the number from which the ransom call was made, “a man said passersby borrowed his phone and there was a child with him, said the DCP.

Based on the last location of the ransom phone call, The SIT reached Dadri and inquired about the boy who was abducted by the UPSC aspirant. After the inquiry about the missing boy the SIT team got success and Asif Saifi was arrested from Dadri bus stand. According to a report published by the quint, the cases of kidnapping and abduction across the metropolitan cities increased by 30%, from 11,589 in 2014 to 15,041 in 2016. Patna reported the highest rate of kidnapping and abduction, followed by Delhi and Lucknow.

