A passenger travelling from Lucknow to Delhi was arrested by Delhi police at the Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI) T-3, for alleged molestation and bad behaviour with the Vistara cabin crew. As per sources, the incident happened when the flight landed at Terminal 3 of the IGI airport and passengers were de-boarding the aircraft. After the complaint of the cabin crew, the passenger was arrested at the Delhi airport by police and a case was logged in charges of molestation.

The airline released their statement saying, “Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity.”

This was not the 1st time that someone has misbehaved on a flight, earlier, Dangal actress Zaira Wasim experienced a misbehavior by a co-passenger while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. Coincidently that incidence also happened on the Vistara flight. The actress got widespread attention when she shared a video on Instagram explaining her nightmarish experience suffered on a Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai. She accused a fellow passenger of molesting her on the flight and narrated the entire incident as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Putting an end to the entire Zaira Wasim controversy, a court in Mumbai granted bail to Vikas Sachdeva, accused of molesting the actress on a Vistara flight, on a surety bond of Rs 25,000. The judgement would have certainly come as a big relief to the Sachdeva family who has maintained that Vikas had nothing wrong and the Dangal actress had blown things out of proportion. The accused was arrested on December 10 and was kept under police custody till December 13.

