According to the police, the victim was shot at the back of his head by the assailant

A 31-year-old teacher identified as Ankit was shot dead in his coaching centre by a masked gunman in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on Monday, October 1, as reported by The Indian Express. The victim’s sister alleged that he was murdered for having a relationship with a woman belonging from a minority community and suspected 2 of her brothers behind the murder.

The incident took place in the morning when the victim had just reached at the coaching centre to take his first class. According to the police, the victim was shot at the back of his head by the masked assailant. Media reports say that her sister claimed he was in an affair with a woman who belongs from a minority community.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west) Aslam Khan, the victim’s sister made these allegations on the basis of a minor scuffle between the 2 families and the claims by her are being investigated.

The police have so far detained 9 members of the woman’s family for scrutiny but the reason behind the teacher’s murder remains to be ascertained.

Ankit’s body has been given to his relative for final rites. He is survived by his father, elder brother and a sister.

