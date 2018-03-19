Teachers of Delhi University have come out to protest for five days against education policy. They said that the government’s policy to provide 70:30 financial supports to central/ state Universities is not a good resolution and wants a revision. They have demanded 100% financial aid and implementation of the 7th Pay Revision Scales in all states.

As per latest reports, the teachers of Delhi University have started a strike to protest against some policies on higher education to what they called “policy assault” in the nation on March 19. The strike will go on for five days from today and will be ending on March 24. According to Delhi University teachers association, the central/state government’s 70:30 policy of assisting financial support to universities will lead to public-funded education to privatise and commercialise in the country, which will be a debacle.

This will be a loss to a large section of students as those who come from a financially challenged background will suffer for not being able to get access to education, as per the claims of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA). As per the teachers association, the government should provide 100% financial support to higher education institutions as well as implement the 7th Pay Revision Scales in all states. The teachers’ body further wishes to withdraw all proposals which have been made to replace grants by loans through HEFA, Graded Autonomy and Autonomous College Scheme.

According to reports in a leading daily, a statement by DUTA read, “The 5th March 2018 letter of the UGC marks a significant U-turn in the reservation policy of the government as it directs universities to prepare rosters Department/Subject-wise. As a result, there will not be adequate representation in teaching positions for SC/ST/OBC categories as per the Constitutional requirement of 15%, 7.5% and 27% respectively.” The statement also said that the University must seek permission to complete the withheld appointments on the basis of the advertisements as per the existing reservation list.

