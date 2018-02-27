A woman caught a man by his collar in Delhi's Gaffar's market when the man along with his friend allegedly harassed her. The incident surfaced while the girl was travelling in a rickshaw and the man passed some lewd comments on her. After this, the woman dragged the man to the nearby police station and filed a complaint against him.

In a brave incident surfaced from Delhi’s Gaffar’s market, a woman manhandled a man, who along with a friend was allegedly harassing her. The incident surfaced while the girl was travelling in a rickshaw and the man passed some lewd comments on her. The incident took place on Sunday, February 25, when a group of four-five men started following the woman who was walking with her friend in Karol Bagh. The woman then dragged the man to a nearby police station and then filed a complaint against the men involved in the act.

As per reports, after the group started following the women, they got into the rickshaw to avoid them. The men did not stop there and followed their rickshaw while passing lewd remarks over them. After this what happened amazed the crowd gathered there. The woman got down of the rickshaw and caught the man by his collar and started slapping him. After that, she dragged him to the nearby police station and filed a complaint. The police have also arrested the other two men who were involved in the incident from Haryana. The two have been identified as Manish and Abhishek, from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, around 100 km from Delhi.

Delhi: Woman manhandled a man, who along with a friend allegedly harassed her by passing lewd comments, while she was travelling in a riksha in Gaffar Market area. A case was lodged over the incident & both accused were arrested. (25.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/VGT2dVbPn7 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018

According to statistics shared by Delhi Police, as many as 3,273 molestation cases were reported last year. More than five rape cases were reported on an average day and that too in the national capital. However, the number of reported cases has been reduced from 2,064 in 2016 to 2,049 in 2017. On the other hand, the cases of eve-teasing have been declined from 894 in 2016 to 621 last year.

