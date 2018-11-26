Delhi Police broke the front door of the flat and found the female lying in a bool of blood which was dripping from her throat while the male, who has been identified as Avishek Mondal, was hanging from the ceiling fan.

A young man and a woman were found dead on Monday at a rented residence in Chhatarpur, Delhi. According to reports, the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan while the girl was lying inside the same room with blooding oozing from her throat. Delhi Police has taken cognizance of the matter and a forensic lab team has been called at the incident site. Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.

A lady, who resides in the same building as the deceased, called the police on late Monday evening when she found the door of her flat locked from inside. She suspected something wrong as it has never happened in the past. She told the police that she lives in the flat, which is on the first floor of the said building, with her friend.

Delhi Police broke the front door of the flat and found the female lying in a bool of blood which was dripping from her throat while the male, who has been identified as Avishek Mondal, was hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital and cordoned off the flat. A forensic team has been called at the incident site to collect whatever incident they can in order to find out what had actually happened in the flat. The police has said that investigation in the matter is underway.

(It’s a breaking news… More details awaited)

