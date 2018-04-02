Stating it un-Islamic, Azar Hussain, a Deoband city Qazi on Monday, said they would not conduct Nikah's at weddings where music and dance is a part of wedding ceremonies. He further added that if the music and dance take place before a nikah and the cleric did not know about it then the case will be different.

Azar Hussain, a Deoband city Qazi on Monday, stated that they would not conduct Nikah’s at weddings where music and dance is a part of wedding ceremonies. Stating it un-Islamic, Hussain said that the qazis will boycott such weddings. He further added that if the music and dance take place before a nikah and the cleric did not know about it then the case will be different. Stating the wedding with dance and music in the weddings as un-Islamic, the qazis in Deoband have come up with this resolve.

“We won’t conduct ‘Nikah’ in weddings where music and dance are happening, and DJ is there. This is against Islam, will boycott such weddings. If the music and dance happened before the nikah ceremony and qazi didn’t know then it’s different,” a leading news agency quoted Hussain as saying. This is not the first time that the clerics have issued a statement like this. Earlier, a fatwa was released against Muslim women who wear designer burqas and ‘body-hugging’ outfits. They said that such clothes and outfits were not allowed in Islam and so were considered as ‘haram’ and un-Islamic. They called out to the women to refrain from donning such clothes.

In another incident, a fatwa was issued when a Muslim man sought to know if his wife could post and upload her pictures on social media. Following this, a ban was imposed on Muslim women uploading their photos, including selfies, on social media platforms in Deoband. Clerics of Kota in Rajasthan had already imposed a ban on DJs, loud music and wedding bands at Muslim weddings.

