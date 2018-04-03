A 40-year-old restaurant owner in Gurugram died on Tuesday after jumping off the seventh floor of the building in DLF Phase 4 area where his restaurant was located. The deceased as per Gurugram Police was suffering from depression and was a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He was seen going twice on the seventh floor before finally jumping the third time.

As per an agency report, the man identified as Rahul Rajnikant had gone to the seventh floor of the building twice allegedly before finally jumping to death. In the first two visits to the suicide point, he didn’t jump and return back only to return to the same spot after having his lunch and finally jumping off. As per police, the victim was allegedly suffering from depression. A Gurugram Police official also confirmed that no suicide note was found neither there was a foul play suspected in the case.

The mysterious death has sent a shockwave across the market area where Rajnikant’s shop was located. A police officer said that the victim was seen visiting the seventh floor of the building twice by an eyewitness, he reached the spot for the third time after lunch and leapt to death. The deceased was a resident of the Golf Course area of Gurugram. His restaurant was located in the DLF Phase 4 market area. As per police Rahul Rajnikant hailed from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and used to live alone in Gurugram with his family living in the US.

