In an interview to NewsX, Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda thrashed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making a number of shocking statements against him. When asked about the possibilities of forming the elusive Third Front, he said that it is too early to comment on those lines.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, all the three parties – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) – are all set to kick off campaigning for Karnataka’s battleground constituencies. The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced that elections will be held on May 12, and the counting of votes will take place on May 15. In the last week, a number of shocking statements have come from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi particularly attacking JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda. In an interview to NewsX, the JD(S) chief Gowda answered all those questions, which were earlier raised by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

When asked about Rahul’s allegation that the letter ‘S’ in JD(S) has not remained secular any more, and called him an extended member of the Sangh Parivar, and also the BJP’s B team, the former Prime Minister Gowda replied that Rahul Gandhi is guided by some Congress leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister S. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who have told him that Deve Gowda is dominating in different state districts for the last 30-35 years. So without understanding the implications, he is making such allegations.

“After supporting Congress to make Dharam Singh the CM, I suffered,” Deve Gowda said when asked about whether the party will work with BJP in the upcoming state elections. Hitting out at former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he said, if she will obey whatever Rahul Gandhi says, he is not obliged to do the same. “He is nobody to question my secular credentials,” said Gowda.

When further asked about the possibilities of forming the elusive Third Front, with or without the Congress, Gowda replied, “You cannot assess the future of the present ruling government. They have got another one year. It is too early to think on those lines.”

For the full interview, watch the video:

