In a shocking incident being reported from Ambedkar district of Uttar Pradesh, a 46-year-old wife killed her husband with a rolling pin. The accused wife has been identified as Sumitra Rajbhar. The husband was an alcoholic and used to abuse his wife and daughter. Following the incident, Rajbhar's sister filed a complaint with the police against Sumitra and her daughter at Zaidpur Police Station.

Rajbhar was persuaded by the wife to give up drinking so that family could live a peaceful life. But, he continued drinking and assaulting family members. The incident took place in the Hussainabad Khanpur village in the Ambedkar district. On Monday night, Rajbhar entered the house in the intoxicated state and started beating her with a stick following which Sumitra decided to retaliate and continue beating him with a rolling pin till he fell unconscious. When neighbours heard the screams of Rajbhar, they took him to the hospital where he succumbed to the head injuries.

Following the incident, Rajbhar’s sister Jamurta Devi filed a complaint with the police against Sumitra and her daughter. Both of them have been taken into custody. Talking about the matter, SHO Zaidpur Police Station said, “Prima facie it looks to be a case of unintentional killing in self-defence. The deceased used to beat them badly on daily basis after consuming liquor. It seems that the wife lost her patience and hit him without any intention to kill her husband.

Denying role of Rajbhar’s daughter in murder, she was also the victim of his daily beating so she made no effort to save her father when her mother was hitting him on the head. The police added that after producing them in the court, both accused will be shown to a psychiatrist for check-up of their mental status.

