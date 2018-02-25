In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old Class 7 Varanasi girl committed suicide after a senior of her school allegedly molested her. As per initial investigation of the police, the girl may have consumed poison in school but its reaction started after she reached home. Following the incident, the girl was rushed to a hospital for treatment but unfortunately, she died. Police has started its investigation and a team has been sent to the Mirzapur to nab the alleged molester who is absconding. The state has seen an unpreceded rise in crime against women and minor in past few months.

In yet another shocking incident of crime against a minor, a Class 7th Varanasi girl distressed with the alleged molestation by her senior committed suicide. The 13-year-old girl allegedly molested by a senior of her school. Police has sent girl’s body for autopsy to know about the reason for her death. A complaint has been filed against the alleged molester at Varanasi’s Rohaniya police station and police has started its investigation and a team has also been sent to Mirzapur to nab the molester who is absconding after the incident. In its initial investigation, the police is suspecting that the girl may have consumed poison in school but its reaction started after she reached home.

Talking about the matter to a national daily, a police officer said, “She came at home around 3:30 pm when she began throwing up. After which she was rushed to the hospital for treatment by unfortunately she died.” The girl had informed her parents about the harassment many months before. Police is trying to know whether the girl was physically abused or mentally abused by her senior in the school. Two days ago, In the same incident like this, a 22-year-old boy attempted to rape a minor girl in sector 15 area of Noida Uttar Pradesh. The girl, however, told her family about the incident and a complaint was launched against the accused.The incident happened in the Naya Bans area of Noida sector-15 where the girl lives with her parents and four elder brothers.

Varanasi: Class 7th girl student allegedly molested by a senior student of her school committed suicide yesterday. Body sent for postmortem. Police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/4icT3u4jG3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2018

The victim who hails from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh was allegedly called by the accused who has been identified as Dilshad to his room on the pretext of watching television. He tried to rape the 7-year-old at his room and gave her Rs 13 when she threatened to inform her family about the crime. The accused is a labour who is fleeing after the girl’s the family filed a complaint against him.The state has seen an unprecedented rise in crime against women and minor in past few months.

