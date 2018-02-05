A 14-year-old boy with chronic disease shot himself to death with his father's licensed pistol in Haridwar on Sunday evening. Satvik Sharma, a student of Delhi Public School, went to the upper floor of the house and killed himself. After his parents found him lying in a pool of blood, they immediately took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police said the boy was suffering from a disease for eight years and was depressed because of it.

Image for representation

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy shot himself to death with his father’s pistol in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Sunday evening. The boy was suffering from a chronic disease, police said. Satvik Sharma, a Class 9 student, used his father’s licensed pistol and killed himself. His body will be sent for postmortem in the morning, police added. “He had been suffering from the disease from eight years and had grown depressed because of it,” SSI Sanjeev Thapliyal told ANI.

The pistol used by the boy has been seized. In a similar incident, a boy, who was allegedly depressed, shot himself in the chest with his father’s pistol in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar. He survived as the bullet missed his heart. After the parents discovered about the incident, they immediately took the boy to a private hospital, which referred him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. The teenager is receiving treatment and is said to be out of danger.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan told The Hindu that the boy’s parents had separated a few years ago and he was living with his father who was very strict. “His parents separated six years ago. The father is strict about academics and wanted the boy to do well in the upcoming exams. All these reasons may have led him to shoot himself,” Khan said. The father was immediately booked under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. The license of his gun was also cancelled.

The rate of suicides among youth in India is very high. The reason is lack of economic, social, and emotional resources. Academic pressure, workplace stress, social pressures, relationship concerns are some other factors that force young people to take the extreme step.