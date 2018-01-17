A new horrendous trend that is hitting the suburbans cities of India is dog fighting. In the states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi the trend has become the favourite past times for the suburban rich. Since dog fights and betting are both illegal, witness says these bouts are secretly organised on a mass level. It’s a wealthy network and nobody speaks about it outside the circuit. The losers in these dog fights are either killed or tied with chains to drown in canals

If you have been outraged by images of dogs being killed for Yulin festival in China, you need to look these horrendous activity trending in India. Since dogfights and betting are both illegal, witness says these bouts are secretly organised. It’s a wealthy network and nobody speaks about it outside the circuit. Despite a proper law and a few arrests, the popularity of the sport hasn’t decreased. Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Maneka Gandhi said: “I have been aware of this issue for three years now. The dogs are starved, beaten and brutally treated. The losers are either killed or tied with chains to drown in canals. Usually, these fights take place in farmhouses and the irony is those police officials are informed in advance.”

The grisly dogfighting tradition dates back to the 18th Century and has now made its way into suburban India. It’s an international racket where dogs are smuggled from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Australia all the way into India. Lakhs are spent on training Pitt Bulls, Bulldogs, Indian mastiffs and other pedigree dogs. The animals are kept in cages, without food for days on end, maddening them and priming them for carnage. Their ears and tails are chopped off so that they don’t become easy targets in a fight. This rigorous training ensures that when they enter the ring, they are at their ferocious best.

The dogs are unleashed on each other and bets worth lakhs of rupees are placed on the winner. The stakes shoot up as blood flows. “Our team members saw few of these dog fights. We have collected proof in the form of videos and pictures which have now gone viral on social networking sites like Facebook etc. These fights take place often in Punjab Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi as well. One of the most affluent villages of Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh. Our team came to know of a fight being organised in several districts.