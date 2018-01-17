The cruelty against animals has now taken the form of favourite past time for the suburban rich. The culture of dog fights has seen an exponential rise in the state of Punjab. The inhuman act has become a thrilling gamble for the people in and around Punjab, These innocent animals are abused and drugged before the fights. The law needs to be more strict against this cruelty and the dog fights should be stopped instantly.

In a culture based on living in harmony with nature and all its creatures, inhuman activities such as drugging and pitting high breed innocent dogs in fights till one of them either dies or is injured beyond repair are the coveted pass time of the so-called affluent and mighty in and around Punjab. It may be the well-kept secret from the public but in the world of the high and mighty, it is a thrilling gamble. These dogs, on the other hand, go through immense torture as the prep for these fights. Kept hungry for days, these innocent dumb animals go through immense abuse and even drugged before the fights.

Most disheartening fact is that these fights are organized right under the administration’s nose in shady venues such as farmhouses, forests etc. While owners’ bag coveted prize money running into crores, the animals often lose their life. The syndicates running these gory fights allegedly even have gun power behind them. According to sources, they intimidate and threaten everyone trying to raise their voice and even bribe officials. These abused and battered dogs are trained from a very young age to fight for their lives and are treated in unspeakable ways to install fathomless aggression in them. They are born with a death sentence and are abused every day of their lives.

Thousands of these innocent animals are trained to fight by practising on live “bait”. “Bait” is the term used to refer to animals, including our pets that are stolen on an extremely large scale. They have their mouths trapped shut, tied with ropes and are thrown into fatal fighting rings only to be ripped apart for the sake of “training”. Younger dogs being trained to fight are forced to kill kittens and smaller dogs, leading up to the finale, where stolen pit bulls are the final training tool for breed-on-breed attack fights. Animal welfare organizations need more rights to stop this inhuman practice.

The laws need to have more teeth against such cruelty. Anti-cruelty laws need a harsher punishment. Cruelty against animals is on the rise, and the need of the hour is stricter. Jail sentences, huge fines, regular follow-ups after raids need to be conducted, and prohibiting ex-offenders from owning animals are some of the few steps that are needed to be taken to stop this cruel acts as soon as possible. All of our pet animals are in danger. Syndicates are allegedly breaking into homes to steal pet dogs, and have scouts patrolling residential areas gathering information.