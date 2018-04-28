Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations is facing immense criticism from around the country after mistakenly issuing an admit card to a donkey. Notably, this is the second time, the Board has committed such a mistake. In 2015, it issued an admit card to a cow. On social media, scores of people have criticised the board for its lapses. Moreover, calls made to Board officials for a comment on the lapse were not answered.

The lapse by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination has again come under the limelight after it mistakenly issued an admit card having the photograph of a donkey for the recruitment into the posts of naib tehsildars. The incident came to light after the prankster posted the admit card on the social media platform. Within minutes his post got viral among the users. Reportedly, the admit card was issued under the name of Kachur Khar (brown donkey) to write the paper scheduled for Sunday. Calls made to Board officials for a comment on the lapse were not answered, as per PTI reports.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. Reportedly, in 2015, the Board issued an admit card to a cow for an examination. A Budgam resident got a hall ticket for his brown cow to write a professional entrance examination. The admit card was issued to the cow named Kachir Gaaw (brown cow), which is supposedly the daughter of Gura Dand (red bull). Speaking to media, the prankster named Abdul Rashid Bhat had said, “It was not my intention to hurt anyone’s feeling or make a joke of someone. I filled this form only to check the system.”

On Twitter, users not only criticised the board but also the prankster for indulging in such a dumb act. “It is ridiculous to get a system generated card in the name of a donkey and then make it news. It only shows how much extra time we have for wastage. Grow up,” one of the Twitterati said.

It is ridiculous to get a system generated card in the name of donkey and then make it a news. It only shows how much extra time we have for wastage. Grow up — Shujaat Bukhari (@bukharishujaat) April 26, 2018

A Facebook user also lashed out at the Board. “This application form could have been deleted or cancelled easily by SSB officials from the system because the issue was already highlighted in 2015,” he wrote.

Here are some more tweets from users expressing their views on the incident:

So after issuing an admit card to a cow, a hall ticket has now been issued to a donkey to appear for recruitment of naib tehsildar in J&K. Though humorous, but this is another example of the pathetic sta4te of affairs of our selection boards & commissions!https://t.co/pCN9QavHpG — Anupam (@AnupamConnects) April 28, 2018

The donkey must be worried about the exam paper being leaked. https://t.co/PItR0gBbjV — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) April 27, 2018

Ridiculous 😂 J&KSSB has issued Admit Card to a "Donkey" for the Exam of Naib Tehsildar pic.twitter.com/6nBp6FoVmT — Akash Sharma (@AkashPrime1) April 26, 2018

Gr8 news 4animal lovers!&4 those whom ppl keep calling गधा(donkey).After admit card if marksheet also gets issued in d name of DONKEY then it cn get a Govt Job too as 4many positions there is no INTERVIEW. — Ravi Gaur (@ravikantagaur) April 28, 2018

