The lapse by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination has again come under the limelight after it mistakenly issued an admit card having the photograph of a donkey for the recruitment into the posts of naib tehsildars. The incident came to light after the prankster posted the admit card on the social media platform. Within minutes his post got viral among the users. Reportedly, the admit card was issued under the name of Kachur Khar (brown donkey) to write the paper scheduled for Sunday. Calls made to Board officials for a comment on the lapse were not answered, as per PTI reports.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. Reportedly, in 2015, the Board issued an admit card to a cow for an examination. A Budgam resident got a hall ticket for his brown cow to write a professional entrance examination. The admit card was issued to the cow named Kachir Gaaw (brown cow), which is supposedly the daughter of Gura Dand (red bull). Speaking to media, the prankster named Abdul Rashid Bhat had said, “It was not my intention to hurt anyone’s feeling or make a joke of someone. I filled this form only to check the system.”

On Twitter, users not only criticised the board but also the prankster for indulging in such a dumb act. “It is ridiculous to get a system generated card in the name of a donkey and then make it news. It only shows how much extra time we have for wastage. Grow up,” one of the Twitterati said.

A Facebook user also lashed out at the Board. “This application form could have been deleted or cancelled easily by SSB officials from the system because the issue was already highlighted in 2015,” he wrote.

Here are some more tweets from users expressing their views on the incident:

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

 