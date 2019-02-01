IIT Hyderabad student dies after falling from terrace: An engineering student of IIT Hyderabad died early on Friday, February 1, after he accidentally fell from the terrace of his hostel building while speaking to someone on his mobile, media reports said. The deceased who original hailed from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district but was residing in Telangana.

IIT Hyderabad student dies after falling from terrace: An engineering student of IIT Hyderabad died early on Friday, February 1, after he accidentally fell off the terrace from his hostel building while speaking to someone on his mobile, media reports said. A 22-year-old M Anirudh was in the final year of engineering pursuing mechanical and aerospace engineering at the IIT in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.

The deceased who original hailed from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district but was residing in Telangana, went to the terrace to attend a phone call reportedly around 12:45 am and accidentally fell down from there. Initially, the state police claimed that it was a case of suicide, however, CCTV camera footage showed him being slipped off the terrace while talking over the phone. Young Anirudhya died immediately with severe injuries, sub-inspector of Sangareddy (rural) Srikanth said.

Further police inquiries revealed the deceased often went to the hostel terrace to read books on his tabloid and talk on the phone.

Anirudhya is survived by father, a businessman, mother and his elder sister, who lately hot hitched to a doctor, the police official said.

The victim’s body was handed over to his family members, after autopsy at Sangareddy government hospital, media reports said.

In a similar incident, in early December last year, a 24-year-old student was found dead in Maharashtra’s Shantiniketan open university.

Vaishali Nalwade was a second-year student in the varsity who was found dead by her other students in the classroom.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More