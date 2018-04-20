A class 8 science textbook published by the Tamil Nadu government is facing criticism over publishing highly explicit content for teenagers. The chapter, titled, Reaching the Age of Adolescence', inculcate the idea in girls that they are to blame if they face sexual abuse. In the guidelines, young ladies are asked not to wear provocative dresses. Not only that, the advisory also asks children to be cautious about the way they sit and to keep a distance from the opposite sex while going to school by auto, bus or by train.

Notably, this portion is a part of Class 8 science textbook under the Samacheer Kalvi system, which explains how to prevent child sexual abuse. Among the ‘preventive’ measures suggested in this textbook, used by children across Tamil Nadu are: ‘Don’t wear provocative dresses’, ‘Take care of the way you sit’ and ‘When you are going to school by auto, bus or by train, keep distance from the other sex.’ The textbook has been published under the uniform system of school education scheme in the trimester pattern and can also be found online at a website hosted by the state government.

Belatedly reacting to popular outrage, the director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training said this textbook has been in circulation for 12 years now and the department is in contact with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to provide inputs on ways to prevent abuse. “The government will soon roll-out plans to introduce progressive sex education starting from Class 6 in the coming days,” he added.

Sherin Bosko, co-founder of Chennai-based Nakshatra, an NGO that works with victims of child sexual abuse, said dozens of such textbooks give the wrong picture that victims are to be held responsible for rape. “What message are we sending to our children? ‘Sit properly or you will be raped’,” she said. “And to the boy? ‘If you rape a girl who doesn’t sit properly, it is her fault”, she told the Times of India.

Well, this is not the first time that such bizarre lessons have been incorporated in textbooks in India. There are many other such outrageous excerpts that had hit the headlines in recent times. For instance, a textbook for teenagers created uproar in 2012 when it was discovered that it tells students that people who eat meat “easily cheat, tell lies, forget promises, are dishonest and tell bad words, steal, fight and turn to violence and commit sex crimes”.

Later, the Central Board of Secondary Education director had to clarify to a newspaper that school books used across the country are not monitored for content.

Another classic example is of a textbook from Chhattisgarh which stated that the unemployment levels in the country have risen because women have begun working in the various sectors. When contacted the director of the state council for educational research and training said, “It’s a matter of debate. It was a writer’s view out of his experience. Now, it is the teacher’s job how they explain things to the students and ask the students for their view whether they agreed to it or not. ”

