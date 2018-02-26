The Sinhagad police on Sunday took into custody an assistant engineer working with public service broadcaster Doordarshan after he was found sunbathing in the nude at Sinhagad fort. Members of Members of the Rashtrashakti Samajik Sanghatana, a social organisation had gone for cleanliness drive at the fort when they caught the man while he was sunbathing nude at the fort.

An assistant engineer working with public service broadcaster Doordarshan in Pune, who was caught for sunbathing naked at the Sinhagad fort was booked by police for hurting religious sentiments. Members of Members of the Rashtrashakti Samajik Sanghatana, a social organisation had gone for cleanliness drive at the fort when they caught the man while he was sunbathing nude at the fort. The 52-year-old was taken into custody on complaints lodged by a group of trekkers and cleaners who were present at the Sinhagad fort, while he was sunbathing nude at the fort and refused to put on his clothes, even after being asked to wear clothes by a group of tourists. The police in the district claimed the man, a resident of Wanowari was arrested under sections 295 A (outraging religious sentiments) and 509 (insulting a woman’s’ modesty) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

The man hurriedly went inside when the group members ticked him for ‘hurting their religious sentiments’, the police claimed. Some of the people present at the fort also videoed the incident which went viral of social media. According to a report published in Mid-Day, the man reasoned that he was there as his doctor prescribed him to get Vitamin D. The 52-year-old Pune man will be produced in the court today, a police officer said.

In January 2018 a person was arrested in Shamili district for an objectionable social media post, after a protest by the locals of the area. The accused name, Vikas along with another group member Ravi Kumar allegedly posted inciting content against the Muslim religion on an instant messaging application, WhatsApp group. Another incident which again took place in January 2018, after a young lad was convicted on charges of religious sentiments, in Neemuch district of Bhopal for commenting on the saffron colour.The boy posted on Facebook on saffron colour.

