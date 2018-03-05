In Kolkata, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently busted a racket which was allegedly supplying 'magic mushrooms' to the city's party circuits and educational institutes on Saturday. As per reports, it is the first time that an eastern state has come under the NCB's watch for the supply of some banned substance.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently busted a racket which was allegedly supplying ‘magic mushrooms’ to the city’s party circuits and educational institutes in Kolkata on Saturday. The mushroom seized are reported to contain various psychedelic compounds. As per reports, it is the first time that the banned narcotics have been found in an eastern state. According to NCB, three persons have been arrested so far. Two of them are reported to hold the degree of Masters in Business Administration while the third one owns a restaurant in south Kolkata. As per reports, around 20 grams of ‘magic mushrooms’ as well as LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) blotting papers and MDMA (also known as Ecstasy) were recovered from them.

As per reports, the accused had purchased the drugs from a Netherland-based agency through the Internet using Bitcoins. The drugs bought were supposed to supply to the party circuits and among the students of reputed colleges in the city. Reportedly, there had been cases regarding the supplying of the banned substances emerged from the southern and northeastern parts of India. But this is the first the first time that the Narcotics department has seized the banned substances from Kolkata, which is an eastern Indian state. As per reports in a leading daily, the suppliers purchase magic mushrooms at around Rs 1,000 for a pack of a dozen mushrooms or a gram of dried up powder and sold them for the rates ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 for a pack of a dozen mushrooms or a gram of dried up powder.

“Of the three arrested, Vivek Sharma and Rishav Sharma are brothers. The third person arrested in this connection is Deep Chakrabarty, a disc jockey and owner of a posh restaurant in South Kolkata. They were arrested late Saturday from their residences at Alipore and Elgin Road in south Kolkata,” said DK Srivastava, NCB’s regional director, (eastern region) at a press conference in Kolkata.

