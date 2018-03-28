In Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, a driver, allegedly drunk ran over a policeman. At least 4 cops are seen, who tried to stop the vehicle, while another one tried to put a barricade in front of the vehicle. However, the driver drove with massive speed, hit the barricade and ran over a traffic police official.

A driver, allegedly drunk ran over a policeman in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada. The incident took place when the local police were busy checking for traffic violations, one of the policemen tried to stop a man driving a Celerio, the alleged drunk driver refused to budge and tried speeding away, which injured 2 traffic policemen. In a video posted by a news agency, ANI, at least 4 cops are seen, who tried to stop the vehicle, while another one tried to put a barricade in front of the vehicle. However, the driver drove with massive speed, hit the barricade and ran over a traffic police official.

In a CCTV footage of the grave incident, the policemen were seen to be putting a barricade in front of the car and even trying to stop the car physically. The accused after the incident has been taken into custody reported ANI. The police officials who have faced injuries are being treated at the nearest hospital officers claimed that traffic police personnel often end up putting their lives at risk to force bikers or car drivers to cease.

#WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after running over them, allegedly in an inebriated condition. Accused arrested. Two policemen injured #AndhraPradesh (25.03.18) pic.twitter.com/AnrB75lZsP — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

In 2017, a traffic constable in Delhi was run over by a truck when the policemen in the East Delhi tried to stop the vehicle. The truck driver, however, crashed through the barricade. Police later claimed that the truck had a broken number plate and had tried to identify the vehicle from CCTV footage.

