Wedding celebrations turned into mourning after 25 people were injured after the bridegroom's car rammed into his wedding procession in Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh. The whole incident was caught on camera and police are examining the footage closely. According to reports, the drunk friend of the groom, who was driving the SUV, rammed into the wedding procession, hitting many people.

In an unfortunate incident, at least 25 people were injured and nine people are critical after the bridegroom’s car rammed into his wedding procession in Chhattisgarh, NDTV reported. The incident happened on Monday night in Janjgir-Champa district and the horror was caught in a video that the police officials are examining closely. The injured, including children, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In the video, people are seen dancing on the road to popular Bollywood numbers. The Scorpio, that the groom was travelling in, is also seen moving slowly along with the wedding procession. But at one point, the SUV suddenly ploughs into the crowd, injuring dozens of people. According to reports, the driver of the SUV was drunk and lost control of the vehicle and instead of pressing the break, he pressed the accelerator, hitting several people. Then he tried to reverse the car, injuring more people in the process to save the already injured. The driver later came out of the car and escaped.

In a similar incident in May 2017, wedding celebrations turned into mourning in Greater Noida’s Dudera village when a van carrying the members of a music band hit a low-hanging 11 kV wire, killing two people who were part of the wedding procession. Nearly 150 people had arrived from Faridabad to Jewar’s Dudera village to participate in the marriage procession. Following the accident, locals immediately informed the electricity department and the power supply was cut.