A drunk man messed up with Hyderabad traffic police officer and started beating him when asked for the breath alcohol test near Jubilee Hills check post. Not only this, inebriated man soon started hitting to the other officers present there. Owner and driver of the car was identified as Ankit Singh. The moment traffic police stopped the car and asked to undergo a breathalyzer test Ankit started shouting unnecessarily on the officers. The drunk driver knew that he is going to fail the test hence he was continuously denying to go under it, after the police pressure, he agreed to take the breath test and failed it as he had consumed 185 mg alcohol, well above the permissible limit.

Traffic Inspector Lakshmi Narayan said that when a complaint was being registered, Ankit Singh, also in an inebriated condition, marched towards the police personnel and landed a couple of blows on the constables, who retaliated. After the incident, Jitender, one of one of the constables who was attacked by Ankit, has reported a case against the attacker. A case has been booked against Mr Singh under section 353 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Mr Singh is absconding, according to the police.

Drunk and drive raids were conducted in six places in the Jubilee Hills area, said ACP, Banjara Hills, N. Murali.

