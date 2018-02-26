The matter was highlighted after the neighbour went to cowshed and noticed that one of his 15 cows was missing. In order to locate the missing cow, the owner went to the nearby area thinking that the cow must have strayed into the fields. After searching for some time, the owner found the cow to be critically wounded. The cow was found laying the pool of blood just 100 meters away from its shed. The accused identified as a 28-year-old man was heavily drunk when he killed the cow after stealing it from neighbour's cowshed.

Alcohol consumption is something that is said to take a toll on the health of the person consuming it. However, many might disagree with the notion claiming that it is the best beverage to be served at any party or gathering. Meanwhile, in a bizarre incident being reported from the national capital region, a man killed his neighbour’s cow with a knife in Greater Noida. The shocking incident took place on February 22 in Surjapur area. As per reports, the cow that was stabbed to death was 14-month-old.

As per reports, the accused identified as a 28-year-old man was heavily drunk when he killed the cow after stealing it from neighbour’s cowshed. The matter was highlighted after the neighbour went to cowshed and noticed that one of his 15 cows was missing. In order to locate the missing cow, the owner went to the nearby area thinking that the cow must have strayed into the fields. After searching for some time, the owner found the cow to be critically wounded. The cow was found laying the pool of blood just 100 meters away from its shed.

After the matter was reported, the Greater Noida police rushed to the incident spot. The accused identified as Chandra Shekhar, was also arrested by the police. Speaking to TOI, the investigating police officer said that they are yet to establish a motive behind the cow killing. The owner of the cow had also rubbished the reports of personal enmity. As per reports, the locals stated that the accused sneaked into the cowshed of his neighbour at around 8 PM when the owner had gone for dinner. As per sources, the locals also failed to establish any motive behind Shekar killing his neighbour’s cow. Meanwhile, they also stated that he was heavily drunk.

