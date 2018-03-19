A 20-year-old delivery boy in Hyderabad succumbed to his wounds on Sunday after a car, driven by a drunk woman, rammed into his motorbike. The deceased boy was travelling with another friend who is suffering severe injuries in the hospital. The incident took place near T-Hub at Raidurgam on Saturday night.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 11.30pm, when Chiranjeevi and a friend of his were going to deliver a food packet on their two-wheeler

A 20-year-old delivery boy in Hyderabad succumbed to his wounds on Sunday after a car, driven by a drunk woman, rammed into his motorbike. The deceased boy was travelling with another friend who is suffering severe injuries in the hospital. The incident took place near T-Hub at Raidurgam on Saturday night. As per reports, the deceased, R Chiranjeevi, was working as a delivery boy with Zomato Food Delivery while the other who accompanied him is identified as Saikumar is a student. According to the police, Jennie Jacob (26), a Delhi-based student Chartered Accountant student, was driving a rented car. After having a liquor party at their friend’s place, Jennie along with her friend Lisa were returning back home when the accident occurred.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 11.30pm, when Chiranjeevi and a friend of his were going to deliver a food packet on their two-wheeler. As the vehicle approached T-Hub, a car from Durgam Cheruvu Lake heading towards Kokapet slammed the two-wheeler following which Chiranjeevi suffered serious injuries to the head. Chiranjeevi died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. His friend was also severely injured but was later confirmed to be out of danger. As per reports, Jacob also suffered some minor injuries after the car toppled more than thrice before landing on the road. She and her friends were safe as the airbags opened immediately and both had fastened their seat belts too.

“She was in an inebriated condition and her Blood Alcohol Concentration levels were registered as 51 mg/ml,” said Raidurgam Inspector M Ram Babu. After the complaint, the police have registered a complaint under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. The investigation is on and police have arrested the accused. Her car has been seized and she will be produced before the court on Monday.

