A police official said militants hiding in the area fired at the patrol party after which the encounter started. No casualties have been reported so far. On a precautionary basis, authorities have suspended the internet and mobile services in the area. On Thursday, some unidentified militants targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

An encounter broke out on Friday morning between militants and security forces in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. According to reports, the gunbattle broke out in the Tantray Mohalla of Pattan’s Palhalan area in the early hours, after which forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation. A police official said militants hiding in the area fired at the patrol party after which the encounter started. No casualties have been reported so far. On a precautionary basis, authorities have suspended the internet and mobile services in the area.

#SpotVisuals: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Palhalan area of Baramulla’s Pattan. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/JvL2qOFW42 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2018

On Thursday, some unidentified militants targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. Security forces, however, retaliated strongly, forcing the militants to flee. The incident comes days after two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants attacked a CRPF camp in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area. The militants, holed up in an under-construction building in the area, were involved in a failed terror bid on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp. One CRPF trooper was killed in the encounter and a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was also injured.

In a similar attack, Jaish-e-Mohammad militants targetted an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu on February 10, killing seven people including six soldiers. Lashing out at Pakistan for being involved in terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmala Sitharaman said Islamabad would pay a heavy price for the ‘misadventure’. “Giving evidence to Pakistan is a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan is expanding the arc of terror and resorting to ceasefire violations to aid infiltration,” she said.