The 30-hour-long gunbattle came to an end on Tuesday morning after two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were flushed out by the security forces in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area. The militants, holed up in an under-construction building in the area, were involved in a failed terror bid on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Karan Nagar. While one militant was gunned down as he came out of the building to get into another adjacent building, the other was trapped and killed inside the building that they had taken refuge in.

On Monday, a soldier at the observation post of the 23rd battalion of CRPF, noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. When he challenged them, they opened fire at them. “The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons,” a CRPF spokesperson said. The attack was averted but the militants took shelter in an adjacent building from where they were engaged in the gun battle. The CRPF trooper was killed in the encounter and a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was also injured.

The incident came three days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu on February 10, killing seven people including six soldiers. Lashing out at Pakistan for being involved in terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmala Sitharaman said Islamabad would pay a heavy price for the ‘misadventure’. “Giving evidence to Pakistan is a continuous process. It will have to be proved over and over again that they are responsible. Pakistan is expanding the arc of terror and resorting to ceasefire violations to aid infiltration,” she said.