Andhra politics usually concentrated around sand. The sand mafia is one of the causes of Chandrababu Naidu's TDP's debacle in the last elections. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the merits and demerits in implementation of the Sand Policy and further suggested some crucial changes for better execution.

Assessing the current issues, Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the merits and demerits in implementation of the Sand Policy and further suggested some crucial changes for better execution.

CM directed the ministers and the officials bring in more transparency without giving any scope for criticism. Chief Minister has once again made it clear that there is no place for corruption in sand mining and supply. He said this should be a fully transparent policy at an accessible price to the public. It was also suggested to increase the efficiency in sand supply and supply only quality sand.

‘Sand should be supplied on subsidy to Government structures and houses of weaker section. This must be followed by a token system. According to the local’s requirement, they should be given coupons and provide with a subsidized price. At what rate should be sold? This should be confirmed constituency-wise or by region wise and come up with a fixed price’ CM said.

Referring to all these issues, CM directed the group of ministers and officials present in the review meeting to finalize the sand policy after seeking suggestions and advice from the concerned departments. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Perni Nani, Kodali Nani, and senior officials of the Panchayati Raj were present.

