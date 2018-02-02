An AIADMK source, in an exclusive interview to NewsX, said even in the worst scenario, a truce with Sasikala family will never happen. He said it is a well-known fact that Sasikala’s family was trying to capture the party and she was behind the death of former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Sources in the Sasikala family and the ruling party confirmed that Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam sent some ministers to negotiate with the family

Putting an end to a year-long dispute between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami (EPS) faction and the faction led by O Pannerselvam (OPS), it was believed that the differences between the two warring factions had been resolved and a truce was on cards. Sources in the Sasikala family and the ruling party confirmed that Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam sent some ministers to negotiate with the family. However, an AIADMK source in an exclusive interview to NewsX, said even in tougher situations, a truce with Sasikala family will never happen.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

NewsX: Have heard EPS and OPS are trying to a truce with Sasikala and some of the seniors from both sides are having talks? Is it true?

AIADMK: After both our factions became united, we have been sincere to the party and the leaders. This is a poisoned opinion. It is a well-known fact that Sasikala’s family was trying to capture the party and she was behind the death of former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. We have also sought a CBI inquiry into the death of Amma. Even in tougher situations, truce with Sasikala family will never happen.

NewsX: Is this attempt made to complete the tenure by EPS-led government as TTV is emerging a leader, and also to set aside the MLA’s disqualification case in MHC?

AIADMK: It is only media that is creating hype. Basically, TTV Dhinakaran doesn’t have any good qualities of being a good human. He is facing criminal charges.

NewsX: Also, we heard Dhinakaran is demanding to change EPS from chief ministerialship in the truce talks. Can we expect any attempts to change CM or Deputy CM?

AIADMK: Either Sasikala or Dhinakaran have lost the faith of the people in the state. So, they have been trying to create problems within AIDMK. They will never succeed in their intentions.