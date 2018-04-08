An RPF constable faced serious injuries after her husband allegedly threw acid on her for giving birth to a girl child and not fulfilling the dowry demands in Chandaura village Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Sunday, April 8. On Saturday, April 7, the accused went to meet his wife, in the heat of an arguement the husband threw acid at her and then later escaped from the site.

Komal, an RPF constable faced serious injuries after her husband allegedly threw acid on her for giving birth to a girl child and not fulfilling the dowry demands in Chandaura village Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, police said on Sunday, April 8. The survivor was resing with her parents after a dispute with her husband Kapil Kumar, who works in a private company in Delhi, said Circle Officer SKS Pratap. On Saturday, April 7, the accused went to meet his wife, in the heat of an arguement the husband threw acid at her and then later escaped from the site.

Komal was immediately rushed to a hospital due to burn injuries. The woman’s family members alleged that Komal’s husband and in-laws had been torturing her for dowry since their wedding in 2013. They also showed discontent that she gave birth to a girl child in 2016, according to the police officer. On the basis of the complaint filed by the family, a case has been registered and police looking for her husband who is currently absconding, the police officer said.

According to a report published by Firstpost, the crime against women increased by 34% over the last 4 years to 2015, with the cruelty by husbands and relatives being the most widely reported crime. The crime rate for women has gone up from 41.7 to 53.9 between 2012 and 2015. Cruelty by husbands and relatives in 2015 accounted for 34%, which rose from 6% over the last 4 years, from 106,527 cases in 2012 to 113,403 in 2015.

