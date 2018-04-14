According to data received from 3 civic bodies, the North, and South Delhi corporations have approved less than 10% of the total applications for individual household toilets (IHHTS). Responding to the low rate of accepting the requests to built toilets, Municipal Corporation officials said it was due to the absence of sewer lines, housing on encroached lands and households demanding to build more than one toilet.

In a bid to keep the country clean, Narendra Modi government’s Swachch Bharat Mission propelled many initiatives and voluminous campaigns, and one of them was to build toilets, but a data from three civic bodies reveal a different scenario. According to a report published by the national daily, Indian Express, the North, and South Delhi corporations have approved less than 10% of the total applications they received for individual household toilets (IHHTS) since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014. While in the North, out of 10,000 requests only 400 were approved, the South said yes to 378 out of 5,000 requests it received. Meanwhile, the East corporation received only 60 requests and got the approval for 17.

The 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials said the main reason behind for rejected the requests is because various households applied for toilets despite already having one. The Mayor of the South Corporation, Mr Kamaljeet Sehrawat said that people can apply for a toilet online, through the Swachch Bharat portal. According to the applications received, the corporation found that people who already had toilets on the ground floor wanted the construction of another toilet on the first floor. Another official from the North said, “Another reason for rejection is the absence of sewer lines or because of the houses are built on encroached land.”

According to a report by scroll.in India has spent as much as Rs 530 crore on promoting the Swachch Bharat Mission. The expenditure on advertising and promoting the campaign is tantamount to the entire annual budgets of small schemes which include North East development fund of the Ministry for Small and Medium Enterprises. Meanwhile, as per the Economic Survey of Delhi of 2016-17, 10.5% households do not have toilets. The survey also illustrates s that 22% slums do not have latrines.

