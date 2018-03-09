In a shocker being reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 45-year-old Dalit woman was set ablaze by two men in the house while the lady was asleep. During the investigations conducted by the UP police, it was found that the accused first poured a can of kerosene on the lady while she was on her bed and later set her on fire. The bizarre incident took place on the March 8, when the world celebrates International Women’s Day.

In another shocker being reported from Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit woman was set ablaze by some people in her village after she failed to repay the interest on the money she had borrowed. The woman is said to be a native of Jajauli village in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. After the woman was set on fire, some people came to her rescue and doused the fire after which she was rushed to the nearby hospital. After the matter was highlighted, the Uttar Pradesh police were pressed into action following which two men were arrested by the police authorities.

Reports suggest that the shocking incident took place while the Dalit woman was sleeping in her house. The victim was later identified as 45-year-old Reshma Devi. During the investigations conducted by the police, it was found that the accused people first poured a can of kerosene on the lady. Feeling kerosene on herself, the lady woke up from her sleep after which the accused set her on fire. Further disclosing the matter, SP Anil Kumar Singh said, “Some people doused her in kerosene and set her on fire”.

Commenting on the health condition of the lady, the doctors looking after her, stated that the lady was admitted to hospital in severely injured state. However, her current co0ndition seems to be stable. Later, while talking to the victim, police registered her statement and after her ordeal to the magistrate, the police filed an FIR against Sonu and Siddhu Singh. Just a while after the FIR was registered, the accused were nabbed by the police. As per the complaint filed, the victim Dalit woman had taken Rs 20,000 as a loan from the accused. Even after the lady had returned the money, the accused were haunting her for not paying the interest following which she was set ablaze.

